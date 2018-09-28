Kirsty Gilmour: Scot knocked out of Korea Open in quarter-finals

Kirsty Gilmour
Kirsty Gilmour has earned back-to-back wins to reach the Korea Open last eight

Kirsty Gilmour lost in straight sets to sixth seed Beiwen Zhang in Friday's Korea Open quarter-final.

The Scot, 25, lost 21-15 21-19, having beaten former world champion Ratchanok Intanon to reach the last eight.

And Gilmour will face Intanon again in the first round of the Denmark Open next month.

Third-seeded English doubles pair Chris and Gabrielle Adcock lost to Seung Jae Seo and Yujung Chae in the Korea Open last 16 on Wednesday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you