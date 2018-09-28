Kirsty Gilmour: Scot knocked out of Korea Open in quarter-finals
-
- From the section Badminton
Kirsty Gilmour lost in straight sets to sixth seed Beiwen Zhang in Friday's Korea Open quarter-final.
The Scot, 25, lost 21-15 21-19, having beaten former world champion Ratchanok Intanon to reach the last eight.
And Gilmour will face Intanon again in the first round of the Denmark Open next month.
Third-seeded English doubles pair Chris and Gabrielle Adcock lost to Seung Jae Seo and Yujung Chae in the Korea Open last 16 on Wednesday.