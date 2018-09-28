Kirsty Gilmour: Scot knocked out of Korea Open in quarter-finals

From the section

Kirsty Gilmour has earned back-to-back wins to reach the Korea Open last eight

Kirsty Gilmour lost in straight sets to sixth seed Beiwen Zhang in Friday's Korea Open quarter-final.

The Scot, 25, lost 21-15 21-19, having beaten former world champion Ratchanok Intanon to reach the last eight.

And Gilmour will face Intanon again in the first round of the Denmark Open next month.

Third-seeded English doubles pair Chris and Gabrielle Adcock lost to Seung Jae Seo and Yujung Chae in the Korea Open last 16 on Wednesday.