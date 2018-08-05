Badminton World Championships: Spain's Carolina Marin wins historic third title
Spain's Carolina Marin has become the first woman to win three World Badminton Championships singles titles with victory over India's PV Sindhu.
The 25-year-old seventh seed won 21-19 21-10 in Nanjing, China, to add to her 2015 and 2014 titles.
It was a repeat of the 2016 Olympic final, which Marin also won.
World number three Sindhu, 23, was runner-up at the World Championships in Glasgow last year and the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this year.