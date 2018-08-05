Badminton World Championships: Spain's Carolina Marin wins historic third title

Carolina Marin has won the world title in 2018, 2015 and 2014

Spain's Carolina Marin has become the first woman to win three World Badminton Championships singles titles with victory over India's PV Sindhu.

The 25-year-old seventh seed won 21-19 21-10 in Nanjing, China, to add to her 2015 and 2014 titles.

It was a repeat of the 2016 Olympic final, which Marin also won.

World number three Sindhu, 23, was runner-up at the World Championships in Glasgow last year and the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this year.