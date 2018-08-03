World Badminton Championships: Chris and Gabby Adcock exit in quarter-finals

The Adcocks won World Championship bronze in 2017

England's Chris and Gabby Adcock missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the World Badminton Championships with defeat by home opposition in China.

The Adcocks - ranked sixth in the world - lost 21-13 21-18 to second seeds Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping in the quarter-finals in Nanjing.

Reaching the last four would have seen them secure back-to-back world medals having won bronze in Glasgow last year.

The Adcocks retained their European and Commonwealth titles earlier this year.