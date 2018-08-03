World Badminton Championships: Chris and Gabby Adcock exit in quarter-finals

Gabby and Chris Adcock
The Adcocks won World Championship bronze in 2017

England's Chris and Gabby Adcock missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the World Badminton Championships with defeat by home opposition in China.

The Adcocks - ranked sixth in the world - lost 21-13 21-18 to second seeds Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping in the quarter-finals in Nanjing.

Reaching the last four would have seen them secure back-to-back world medals having won bronze in Glasgow last year.

The Adcocks retained their European and Commonwealth titles earlier this year.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired