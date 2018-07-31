Badminton World Championships: Chris and Gabby Adcock progress in China

From the section

Chris and Gabby Adcock won gold at April's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

England's world number six pair Chris and Gabby Adcock are through to the third round of the World Championships in Nanjing, China.

They beat India's Rohan Kapoor and Kuhoo Garg 21-12 21-12 and will next face China's He Jiting and Du Yue.

England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith are also through, beating Japan's Yugo Kobayashi and Misaki Matsutomo 13-21 21-16 21-14.

Scotland's Alex Dunn and Adam Hall reached round two of the men's doubles.

They defeated Taiwan's Lu Ching-yao and Yang Po-han 12-21 21-17 and 21-19.

But Ellis and partner Chris Langridge are out.

The Olympic bronze medallists lost 21-19 12-21 21-19 to India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the first round.

England's Chloe Birch similarly failed to progress, losing her second-round women's singles match against America's Beiwen Zhang 21-18 21-15.

In the men's singles, England's Toby Penty went out in the first round, losing 21-18 21-6 to Spain's Pablo Abian.