Rajiv Ouseph: English number one progresses at World Championships

Rajiv Ouseph
Ouseph won bronze at April's Commonwealth Games in Australia

English number one Rajiv Ouseph eased through to the second round of the World Championships in Nanjing, China.

Ouseph defeated Croatia's Zvonimir Durkinjak 21-17 21-13 and will play Chinese third seed Shi Yuqi in the next round of the men's singles.

There was victory too for Chloe Birch in the women's singles, the English player beating Spain's Beatriz Corrales 21-17 21-19.

But compatriots Ben Lane and Jess Pugh are out of the mixed doubles.

They lost 21-10 21-18 to German pair Marvin Emil Seidel and Linda Efler.

Scot Kirsty Gilmour lost 21-18 18-21 21-14 to 18-year-old Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the women's singles.

World, European and Commonwealth medallists Chris and Gabby Adcock will start their campaign on Tuesday, as will Olympic bronze medallists Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis. Both pairs face Indian opposition.

