Thailand Open: Chris & Gabby Adcock lose mixed doubles final

The Adcocks are reigning European and Commonwealth champions

Britain's Chris and Gabby Adcock were beaten 21-12 21-12 by Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja in the mixed doubles final at the Thailand Open.

The world number six pair were hoping to become the first British winners of the event since Nathan Robertson and Gail Emms in 2004.

But the top seeds could never move ahead of the eighth seeds from Indonesia, ranked 11th in the world.

Chris Adcock said: "We saved one of our worst performances for the final."

Partner Gabby added: "Really wasn't a good performance today, but guess that's how sport goes."

The Adcocks retained their Commonwealth Games title in Australia in April and their European Championships crown later that month.