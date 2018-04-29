BBC Sport - European Badminton Championships: Gabby and Chris Adcock win European gold
Adcocks win gold & defend European title
Britain's Chris and Gabby Adcock defend their European title with a 21-18 17-21 21-18 win over Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen.
The Commonwealth champions are the first English duo to successfully defend a European crown for 32 years.
