BBC Sport - European Badminton Championships: Gabby and Chris Adcock win European gold

Adcocks win gold & defend European title

Britain's Chris and Gabby Adcock defend their European title with a 21-18 17-21 21-18 win over Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen.

The Commonwealth champions are the first English duo to successfully defend a European crown for 32 years.

READ MORE: Chris & Gabby Adcock retain European badminton title

