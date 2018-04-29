Chris & Gabby Adcock retain European badminton title but Rajiv Ouseph loses singles final

Media playback is not supported on this device Adcocks win gold & defend European title

Britain's Chris and Gabby Adcock defended their European title with a 21-18 17-21 21-18 win over Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen.

The top seeds prevailed against the second seeds from Denmark in a closely fought encounter lasting 66 minutes.

The Commonwealth champions are the first English duo to successfully defend a European crown for 32 years.

Britain's Rajiv Ouseph relinquished his European title with a 21-8 21-7 final defeat by Denmark's Viktor Axelsen.

Ouseph, 31, who became the first Englishman in 27 years to win the title last year, lost in 31 minutes to the world champion in Huelva, Spain.

The first English singles player to reach back-to-back European finals since Darren Hall 28 years ago, Ouseph now has two bronze, two silvers and a gold medal at the event.