All-England Championships: Adcocks make first semi-finals

Chris and Gabby Adcock won Commonwealth gold in 2014

All-England Championships, semi-final Date: 12 March Venue: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham Coverage: BBC Red Button, 12:00 GMT

British duo Chris and Gabby Adcock have reached the All-England Championships semi-finals for the first time.

The seventh seeds beat three-time mixed doubles winners Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia 21-18 21-16 in Birmingham on Friday.

It means the Adcocks become the first British semi-finalists in the competition since 2008.

"We've broken the quarter-final curse that we've had for the last couple of years," said Chris Adcock.

The husband-and-wife pair will meet fifth seeds Joachim Fischer Nielsen and Christinna Pedersen in the semi-finals on Saturday (12:00 GMT), with the match live on the BBC Red Button.

"We've always had that belief in ourselves," said Gabby Adcock. "We are up there and beating the leading pairs."

Chris Adcock added: "To be playing on the Saturday and not watching on television is a great feeling.

"We've gradually played better as the tournament has gone on and right now we're over the moon to play in the semis of our favourite event. We are a bit overwhelmed but it's an amazing feeling."

Earlier, England's Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the men's doubles.

The pair lost 21-17 22-11 to world number ones Lee Yong Dae and Yoo Yeon Seong of Korea.