Chris Adcock and Gabby White lose in Bitburger Open final

England mixed double pair Chris Adcock and Gabby White were beaten in the Bitburger Open final by top seeds Michael Fuchs and Birgit Michels.

The German pairing took the championship, held in Saarbrucken in their home country, 21-19 21-15.

The first game was delicately poised at 17-17 until Fuchs and Michels pulled ahead to take the opener on their second game point.

Adcock and White were 8-5 ahead in the next before the being overhauled.

The English players must now focus on good performances at the upcoming Superseries events in China and Hong Kong to secure their place at the Superseries finals in December.

The top eight pairs in the Superseries rankings qualify for the tournament in Kuala Lumpur, with Adcock and White currently tied with three other pairings in fifth place.