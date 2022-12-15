Vinesh Phogat completed an impressive hat-trick of Commonwealth Games wrestling gold medals in 2022.

After winning the title in 2014 in the 48kg division and the 2018 title in the 50kg category, she was victorious in the 53kg division in Birmingham.

The 28-year old then extended her medal haul at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade, winning the bronze medal, to become the first Indian woman to win two world medals.

Phogat comes from a family of female wrestlers, with her cousins Geeta and Babita Phogat also Commonwealth gold medallists . Her uncle's training regime saw the girls rise at 3.30am to start their training sessions.

