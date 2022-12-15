Sakshee Malikkh made a stunning return to the wrestling world in 2022, winning Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham.

That was her third Commonwealth medal, after a bronze in 2018 and a silver in 2014.

The 30-year old created history in 2016 when she became the first female Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal - a bronze at the Rio Games.

Sakshee was inspired to succeed in wrestling by her grandfather, who also competed in the sport. She says her early inspiration to win medals was influenced by the desire to travel internationally by airplane.

This video is part of the fourth edition of BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year. Head here to find out more about the nominees and vote for your favourite.

