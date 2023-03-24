Watch Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear's rhythm dance routine that put them in fourth place before Saturday's World Figure Skating Championships medal decider.

The duo are aiming to become the first Britons to make the podium at the World Championships since Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean in 1984.

Watch the free dance medal decider on Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app at 03:30-06:55 GMT on Saturday 25 March.