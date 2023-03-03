Watch the winning runs as Xuetong Cai of China and Korea's Chaeun Lee win halfpipe gold, in the women's and men's events respectively, at the world championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Available to UK users only.

The FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships are being shown live across the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app from 19 February to 5 March 2023.