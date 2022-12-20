Mikaela Shiffrin beaten to world slalom gold by Canada's Laurence St-Germain in Meribel
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch Canada's Laurence St-Germain beat favourite Mikaela Shiffrin to gold in the women's slalom at the World Championships, Meribel, France.
REPORT:St-Germain beats Shiffrin to slalom world gold
WATCH MORE: Shiffrin and Kilde take on a couples compatibility test.
Coverage of the men's slalom will be live on BBC iPlayer & Red Button at 08:45 GMT tomorrow morning, with run two taking place live on BBC iPlayer tomorrow at 12:15 GMT.
Follow the World Ski Championships on BBC iPlayer.