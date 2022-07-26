Ski Sunday's Jenny Jones meets climber, skateboarder and skier Vasu Sojitra, who aims to challenge the perception of what is possible for an athlete with a disability.

Sojitra's right leg was amputated when he was nine months old because of septicaemia. By the age of 30, he is now defying all the odds by climbing and skiing some of the highest mountains in the world, and doing so on one leg.

Watch Ski Sunday on BBC Two at 18.15 GMT on Sunday, 8 January.