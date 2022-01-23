British Olympian James Woods introduces possibly the greatest skier you've never heard of - Italian free skier Markus Eder.

An Olympian at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the Italian is now making making an impact away from the competitive scene making eye-catching films of his extreme skiing across the world.

Watch the full interview with Markus Eder on Ski Sunday on BBC Two at 20:00 GMT and BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.