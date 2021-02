France's Mathieu Faivre wins gold in the men's giant slalom after his compatriot Alexis Pinturault slipped up on his final run at the Alpine Ski World Championships.

WATCH MORE: 'A remarkable escape' - skier avoids full-speed crash with breathtaking skill

READ MORE: Mikaela Shiffrin becomes most decorated US skier

Full coverage details of the 2021 Alpine Ski World Championships & Cross World Championships can be found here.

Available to UK users only.