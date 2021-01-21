Potter feeling 'strong and excited'

GB snowboard cross athlete Maisie Potter says she is "excited" and feeling the "best she has ever felt".

The 23-year-old from Bangor is back in action in the first FIS Snowboard World Cup races of the season this weekend in Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy.

A training accident in December 2017 left the Welsh snowboarder on crutches for three months and meant she missed out on competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Potter says she will be taking it race by race as she attempts to qualify for Beijing next year.

There are two races this weekend, with qualifying taking place on Friday for Saturday's competition and both qualifying and main competition on Sunday.

