GB's Muir wins freeski big air silver

Great Britain's Kirsty Muir took silver, narrowly missing out on gold, with a superb third run in the freeski big air at the Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The 15-year-old, who is a two-time world junior medallist, had finished fourth in the ski slopestyle final on Saturday.

Many of the women's Big Air finalists found the sunny conditions difficult to combat as the melting snow meant they struggled to generate the speed needed to perform their desired tricks.

Muir had no-such problems though and delivered three impressive runs to score 170.00, which was just 1.25 point behind gold medallist Ailing Eileen Gu of China.

'I'm super excited, shaking and I'm really pleased with what I put down today," said the Scot.

