Olympic skeleton medallist Laura Deas says 'the fire is burning again' as she targets the Beijing Games in 2022.

The 31-year-old won bronze as teammate Lizzy Yarnold took the Olympic skeleton title in 2018.

Yarnold then retired and Deas admits her own future in the sport was 'open-ended'.

But with just over two years to go to the next Winter Olympics, the Welsh slider has confirmed she will stay on until then and try to win another medal.