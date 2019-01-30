Why Bankes considered quitting snowboarding

Snowboarder Charlotte Bankes tells BBC Sport about her decision to rejoin the Great Britain team after competing for France, saying that it was "either switch, or stop snowboarding".

READ: Why Bankes chose GB over France to continue snowboarding career

Live coverage of the Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships across the BBC:

Friday, 1 February

17.50-19.55 Snowboard Cross Final - Red Button, Online & Connected TV

Saturday, 2 February

19.50-22.15 GMT: Skicross Final - Red Button, Online & Connected TV

Sunday, 3 February

01.50-04.00 GMT: Freeski big air final - Red Button, Online & Connected TV

Sunday, 3 February

17.50-19.35 Snowboard cross team final - Red Button, Online & Connected TV

READ MORE: Bankes considered quitting snowboarding

Top videos

Top Stories

Gabriel Jesus after Manchester City's defeat at Newcastle
Matt Ritchie
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof celebrate Manchester United's equaliser against Burnley
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Conor McGregor
Nicola Adams
  • From the section Boxing
Jurgen Klopp
  • From the section Football
  • Comments