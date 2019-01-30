Snowboarder Charlotte Bankes tells BBC Sport about her decision to rejoin the Great Britain team after competing for France, saying that it was "either switch, or stop snowboarding".
READ: Why Bankes chose GB over France to continue snowboarding career
Live coverage of the Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships across the BBC:
Friday, 1 February
17.50-19.55 Snowboard Cross Final - Red Button, Online & Connected TV
Saturday, 2 February
19.50-22.15 GMT: Skicross Final - Red Button, Online & Connected TV
Sunday, 3 February
01.50-04.00 GMT: Freeski big air final - Red Button, Online & Connected TV
Sunday, 3 February
17.50-19.35 Snowboard cross team final - Red Button, Online & Connected TV
READ MORE: Bankes considered quitting snowboarding