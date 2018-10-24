Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy talks openly about his fears, challenges and the reaction he got after coming out as a gay athlete in the macho world of winter sports.

Kenworthy won silver in slopestyle at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

You can watch the full interview, plus more on the Winter Olympics in Clare Balding's Road to the Winter Games on BBC World News:

Saturday 10 February: 12:30 GMT

Sunday 11 February: 00:30 GMT, 07:30 GMT, 19:30 GMT, 23:30 GMT (US only)

Monday 12 February: 01:30 GMT (US only)