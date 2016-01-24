Duo suffer Kitzbuehel crashes

World Cup leader Aksel Lund Svindal and Georg Streitberger's seasons were ended after spectacular crashes in Kitzbuehel.

Norwegian Svindal and Austrian Streitberger both tore their anterior cruciate ligaments in the accidents on the legendary Streif course.

They underwent surgery but have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season, with Svindal not expected back until November at the earliest.

Hannes Reichelt, the 11-time World Cup winner and World Champion, suffered a severe bone bruise in his crash but is expected to be back in action by mid-February.

READ MORE: Ski Sunday Extra coverage