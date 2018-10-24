Today marks the 35th anniversary of arguably the most famous hockey game in history, which became known as the Miracle on Ice.

In front of a partisan home crowd at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, the USA, made up entirely of amateurs, won a thrilling encounter 4-3 against the 'Red Machine' of the Soviet Union.

The USA went on to win the gold medal by winning their last match against Finland, but it is the victory over their Cold War enemy the USSR that is best remembered.

