The US ski team take a break from training to record their own version of the video to 'Uptown Funk' by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars.

The video was filmed in Switzerland and Sweden while the team are training for the Nordic Skiing World Championships in Falun, Sweden, which began on Thursday.

The dance was choreographed by reigning team sprint World champion Jessie Diggins, who said the team wanted to "share our passion with the rest of our fans back in the US".