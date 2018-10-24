Ski Sunday team shred powder in Alps

The Ski Sunday team visit Sainte-Foy in the French Alps to film for the first programme of the new series, and find perfect conditions.

With almost a metre of fresh snow Ski Sunday's Ed Leigh, Olympic Bronze medallist Jenny Jones and local guide Neil McNair have a great time shredding the powder.

Ski Sunday is back with a bang in 2015 - including a look to the future of snowboarding with groundbreaking 17-year-old slopestyle rider Katie Ormerod, and the fastest men on skis at the downhill from Santa Caterina, Italy.

Watch Ski Sunday on 4 January, BBC Two at 16:45 GMT

