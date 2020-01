Austria's Elisabeth Goergl wins the fifth alpine skiing ladies' downhill World Cup in Altenmarkt to become the oldest ever winner of a ladies' downhill World Cup.

The 32-year-old claimed her first win in two years in a time of 1:47.45 minutes to beat teammate Anna Fenninger into second.

Third place was taken by Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch for her 25th World Cup downhill podium, the first skier to reach that figure in both downhill and slalom.

