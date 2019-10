British Winter Olympic hopefuls compete in an epic snowball fight as part of a team-building exercise ahead of the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

BBC Sport's Nick Hope speaks to athletes from all 12 winter sport disciplines, including speed skater Elise Christie, skeleton racer Lizzy Yarnold and the men's curling team, as they come together for a 'snow battle' session in Bath.

The 2014 Winter Olympic Games take place from 6-23 February, with live coverage across BBC Sport.