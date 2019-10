Johan Clarey of France sets a World Cup speed record of 100.6mph in the classic Lauberhorn downhill in Wengen, Switzerland.

Clarey clocked the fastest speed recorded in the 46-year-history of the competition on the Hanneggschuss straight, two minutes into his run.

Clarey eventually finished in fifth place, with 28-year-old Christof Innerhofer of Italy claiming his fifth career World Cup win and third in downhill.

