Schladming night slalom

Watch live BBC Sport coverage of the final run of the men's night slalom from Schladming in Austria, the final slalom before the start of the Winter Olympics.

Austria's Marcel Hirscher still leads the slalom standings but is three places behind compatriot Mario Matt going in to the final run.

Germany's Felix Neureuther, who is five places back tonight, trails Hirscher by 30 points in the standings, with 100 points up for grabs for the winner.

This is a live BBC Sport Stream starting 19:30 GMT

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Colchester celebrate beating Tottenham
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Nigel Benn
  • From the section Boxing
Andy Murray
  • From the section Tennis
  • Comments
Bernardo Silva
  • From the section Football
Tracey Neville
  • From the section Netball
Cycling crashes
Video
  • From the section Cycling