Winter Olympics: 'I'm speechless, what a moment' - GB skip Muirhead on reaching final
Great Britain women's curling skip Eve Muirhead says she is "speechless" after guiding her team to a guaranteed Olympic medal with a 12-11 victory over Sweden in the semi-final in Beijing.
READ MORE: GB women's curlers to play for curling gold
WATCH MORE: 'What a shot, wow!' - GB going for gold after beating Sweden in curling thriller
WATCH MORE:'Absolute scenes!' - when curling & snowboard commentary collide
Available to UK users only.