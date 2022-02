How China's Eileen Gu, 18, became the first freestyle skier to win medals in three different events at the same Olympics - claiming gold in big air and halfpipe, plus slopestyle silver.

READ MORE: China's Gu dominates halfpipe final

WATCH MORE: Gu wins historic halfpipe gold

FOLLOW: Watch coverage & follow text updates from day 14 at the Winter Olympics

Available to UK users only.