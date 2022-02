China's Eileen Gu becomes the first freestyle skier to win Olympic medals in three different events, after claiming gold in the women's halfpipe with a score of 95.25.

GB's Zoe Atkin finished ninth after falling on two of her three runs before scoring 73.25 in her final run.

