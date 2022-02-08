Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai watches the big air final at the Beijing Olympics, alongside International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

It is her first public appearance since a social media post, in which she claimed to have been forced into having sexual relations with a former Chinese party leader.

Peng's disappearance causing global concern.

Peng watched her compatriot - US-born Chinese teenager Eileen Gu - win her first Olympic gold medal.