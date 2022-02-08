Peng Shuai: Chinese tennis player appears at Winter Olympics with Thomas Bach
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai watches the big air final at the Beijing Olympics, alongside International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.
It is her first public appearance since a social media post, in which she claimed to have been forced into having sexual relations with a former Chinese party leader.
Peng's disappearance causing global concern.
Peng watched her compatriot - US-born Chinese teenager Eileen Gu - win her first Olympic gold medal.