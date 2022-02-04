Watch highlights as GB curlers Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat survive an inspired Australia fightback to win 9-8 and maintain their semi-final hopes.

Leading 6-1 and then 8-6, the British pair were pegged back in the last end to force a decider. They now have a record of three wins and one defeat in Beijing.

