Five best shots as Sweden take curling gold

Watch Sweden's best shots of the women's curling final as they prove too strong for hosts South Korea in an 8-3 victory at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

WATCH MORE: Stone of the month: Best shots from the curling so far

WATCH MORE: Slalom squirrel - snowboarder narrowly avoids furry intruder

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only

Find out how to get into curling with the BBC Get Inspired guide

Winter Olympics video

Top Stories

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Ibrox
Ben Murdoch-Masila in action for Warrington
Scotland's Stuart McInally, England's Owen Farrell, Wales' Alun Wyn Jones and Ireland's Rory Best
Granit Xhaka, Joe Willock, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Ryan Christie penalty
  • From the section Football