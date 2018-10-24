Yarnold & Deas in skeleton medal contention after two runs

Defending Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold finishes the day in third place after the second of four runs in the women's skeleton, with fellow Briton Laura Deas in fourth.

Yarnold is 0.10 seconds behind leader Jacqueline Loelling, with Deas 0.07secs adrift of Yarnold. The final two runs to decide the medals take place from 11:20 GMT on Saturday morning.

