Watch highlights of a fascinating men's 10,000m speed skating final as Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen takes gold and prevents Dutch speed skating legend Sven Kramer from winning the only Olympic title to have eluded him, Kramer instead slipping to a distant sixth.

The 31-year-old Bloeman, who switched allegiances to Canada in 2015 after failing to make the Netherlands team, won in an Olympic record time of 12 minutes 39.77 seconds.

