Great Britain's Elise Christie says she is "confused and heartbroken" after being penalised in all three of her events at the Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Christie failed to qualify for the Olympic 1,000m short track speed skating final after receiving a penalty in the semi-final.

Christie had previously been disqualified after a crash in the 500m final and was also penalised for an infringement when crossing the finish line in the 1,500m.

