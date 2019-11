A huge crash on the final jump wipes out the field and causes a three-way photo finish in one of the quarter-finals of the Olympic men's ski cross competition in Sochi.

Switzerland's Armin Niederer was the only rider to go through on his skis, with Russia's Egor Korotkov, in the yellow bib, grabbing the second qualifying spot.

Sweden's Victor Oehling Norberg (red) and Finland's Jouni Pellinen (blue), narrowly missed out.

