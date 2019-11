Great Britain's Elise Christie is disqualified from the women's 500m short track speed skating final in Sochi.

The Scot attempted to force her way past Italy's Arianna Fontana and South Korea's Park Seung-hi but was deemed to have caused a collision that caused all three to crash, allowing China's Jianrou Li an easy skate to the gold medal.

Christie still has chances to become the first British woman to win an Olympic short track medal in the 1000m and 1500m events.

