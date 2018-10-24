BBC Sport's Ollie Williams meets 17-year-old ski jumper Sara Takanashi from Japan - the favourite to win at Sochi 2014 and claim the first women's ski jump gold medal.

It has taken years - and a court battle - for women to win the right to jump at the Games and now World Cup gold medallist Takanashi is tipped to become the event's first female Olympic champion.

The public in Japan have high hopes for the 1.51m (4ft 11in) teenager and Takanashi says she owes her opportunity to the female ski jumpers who have gone before her.