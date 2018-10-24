Watch highlights of legendary Austrian skier Hermann Maier winning two gold medals at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano.

The 'Herminator' won gold in both the giant slalom and Super-G events at the Games, only a few days after a dramatic crash in the downhill race.

Maier ranks among the finest alpine ski racers in history, with four overall World Cup titles (1998, 2000, 2001, 2004), two Olympic gold medals (in 1998), and three World Championship titles (two in 1999 and 2005).

