Watch the closing stages of a dramatic women's curling final at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, as Great Britain clinch gold with their last stone.

The team of Fiona MacDonald, Janice Rankin, Debbie Knox, reserve Margaret Morton and skipper Rhona Martin, won a thrilling final 4-3 against Switzerland to claim Britain's first Winter Olympic gold medal since Torvill and Dean in 1984.

An audience of 5.7 million people stayed up late in Britain to watch the final.

