Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu added to her impressive medal collection in 2022.

At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she set Games records in two disciplines as she successfully defended her title.

At December's World Championships, she won the silver medal behind China's Jiang Huihua.

In her early career, Mirabai says she was only able to access a full diet twice a week, and had to travel with the early morning truck drivers to reach training on time, but she fought with courage to become a world champion in 2017, and added Olympic silver at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Reporter: Vandna Vijay, Shoot edit: Prem Boominathan & Sharad Badhe