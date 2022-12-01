Maureen Proctor: Powerlifter on her world title success and changing perceptions at 56
Maureen 'Mighty Mo' Proctor tells BBC East Midlands Today about how she was able to compete in the United States for the first time at 56 to defend her powerlifting world title.
The retirement village gym instructor from Nottingham was able to travel to Florida thanks to the funds raised by residents she helps look after.
Some of those retiree also speak about the pride in seeing Proctor again succeed on the world stage.