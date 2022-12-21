Rebecca Roberts is looking to make history this year with a clean sweep of titles - including World's Strongest Woman.

The 28-year-old, originally from Bangor in north Wales, is currently the strongest woman in the UK and is a former world champion.

Roberts, who is now based in St Helens, has had to overcome personal tragedies to rise to the pinnacle of her sport, and says competing saved her life.

She has chosen to share her story with BBC Wales Sport to inspire others.

