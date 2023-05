Competitors describe the challenge of the ultra trail races taking place in Eryri, also known as Snowdonia, over the coming days.

The Ultra-Trail Snowdonia-Eryri is the United Kingdom's only Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB) World Series event and takes place on 12-14 May.

There are four routes, held over 100 miles (168km), 103km, 55km and 25km, which all start in the Welsh village of Llanberis.