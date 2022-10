BBC Sport Wales presents highlights and reaction from the 2022 Cardiff Half Marathon.

The event was won by Kenya's Geoffrey Koech in 1:00:01, with Beatrice Cheserek securing a Kenyan double by winning the women's race in 1:06:48.

Dewi Griffiths and Natasha Cockram were the male and female Welsh half marathon champions.

The cumulative fundraising total for the 19 editions of the event has now surpassed £20 million.